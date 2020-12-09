LIVE at 6PM

Join LIVE with LITTLEWOOD – tonight at 6pm  as we debate:

  • The LAST SUPPER? Will Boris Johnson seal a Brexit deal?
  • V-Day: Can the vaccine give the economy a shot in the arm?
  • LIBERTY after LOCKDOWN?   Will we get our civil liberties back?

Joining host MARK LITTLEWOOD will be the Academy of Ideas’ CLAIRE FOX; ALLIE RENISON of the Institute of Directors; Independent economist JULIAN JESSOP; and arts and culture journalist GRANT TUCKER.

Also taking part will be the Commonwealth Foundation’s JENNIFER STEFANO; MARTIN AGERUP of Danish think tank CEPOSand author and historian STEVE DAVIES.

Join in as we discuss and debate the issues that matter – LIVE at 6pm – here: 

LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube
