Gove Demands Movement from EU as Brexiteers Get Nervous Over Concessions

Yesterday’s positive news of an “agreement in principle” between the UK and EU over implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement may have smoothed relations over in Brussels, spartan Brexiteers aren’t happy, according to the Telegraph. Senior Brexiteers have warned the PM they will be “watching” to make sure he doesn’t give too much away after it emerged in the details of yesterday’s agreement the EU will have officials stationed in Northern Ireland from January 1st in a major concession. Unsurprisingly the DUP are the least happy…

To re-assure his hardcore colleagues, a stern Michael Gove told Times Radio this morning that it’s the EU who will have to move to get a deal:

“Unless we see some movement from the EU side, then it will be very difficult. Because again, as has been spelt out, I think by many people, the Prime Minister’s absolutely clear. We’ve got to have a deal that respects the UK’s sovereignty”

The demand from Gove came as Iain Duncan Smith told the Today Programme he “completely trusts” Boris to stand up for Britain’s sovereignty, though there are “question marks over [yesterday’s agreement], because we were assured by the government there wouldn’t be customs officials sitting around” and there needs to be an explanation of what’s been agreed and conceded.

The government’s statement in the House later today should be good theatre…