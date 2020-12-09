Burley Party Fallout: Sky Calls All-Staff Meeting for 1pm

The repercussions of Burley’s birthday bash are still being felt on the Osterley campus. Last night i news was the first to reveal Kay won’t now be seen on our TVs until January 2021 after her morning show appearances were pulled for the rest of December. The move came after she was called for a meeting with producers yesterday, along with John Riley, head of news, and Christina Nicoletti Squires, director of content. While a month off air seems substantial, in reality it is just four more days off. Kay already had a holiday booked in from the 12th December to the 4th January…

The Guardian also reports Kay’s illegal celebrations have seen her withdrawn by management from consideration for the prestigious Royal Television Society’s journalism awards, “where Sky News has won news channel of the year for three years in a row.” The paper claims senior management were left “unimpressed” by Burley’s Twitter ‘apology’ and explanation, which was very different from what the restaurant owner told us. Guido hears Sky management had heard about their four presenters’ transgressions by Sunday evening…

Now into the third day of fallout, Guido learns all Sky staff have been summoned to a meeting at 1pm, which, while pencilled in to happen anyway in the next 48 hours (regardless of the current storm), is almost certain to be challenging. One Sky source tells Guido:

“I think the big bosses would be mistaken if they think this is something everyone’s going to shrug off.”

#StayTuned…