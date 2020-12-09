Taken Off Air: Beth Rigby, Inzamam Rashid and Sam Washington

Following the 1pm all-staff meeting Guido this morning revealed was happening at Sky, Beth Rigby, Inzamam Rashid and Sam Washington have all been taken off air pending investigation. They join Kay Burley in being suspended on full pay over Christmas…

The mood at Sky cannot be underestimated right now. Junior staffer are furious with their superiors for the hypocrisy. Earlier today Adam Boulton retweeted a post calling Kay and her birthday bash goers “Morons”. Whatever happened to that Sky news twitter views ban?