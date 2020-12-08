Hancock Weeps as First Brit Gets Covid Vaccine

Matt Hancock got very weepy on GMB this morning as video footage emerged of the world’s first-ever public Covid vaccine injection, with 90-year-old Maggie Keenan taking her place in the history books (the second person to get the jab was a Mr William Shakespeare from Warwickshire). Visibly emotional Hancock told Piers Morgan:

“It’s been such a tough year for so many people and there’s William Shakespeare putting it simply for everybody that we can get on with our lives… there’s so much work gone into this and it really makes me proud to be British”

A usually highly sceptical Guido will let Matt off today…