Sky Presenter’s Cummings Style 206 Miles Trip for Burley’s Birthday Party

As Sky New’s internal investigation causes angst inside the Osterley campus, a Sky mole gets in contact with Guido to add fuel to the fire; pointing out that not only did Kay’s birthday bash break Tier 2 laws, the broadcaster’s North of England correspondent Inzamam Rashid had to travel down from his Manchester home to attend. A 206 mile journey which would was not by any means essential. Ironically, Inzamam in English means ‘to get together with friends’…

Guido’s mole suggests management want to get rid of Inzamam as they feel his presence and breach was “particularly egregious.” Based on stories Guido’s heard from Inzamam’s former BBC North West colleagues, a sacking over his Covid rule breach would be tamer than his last dismissal…