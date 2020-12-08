Dominic Cummings is using his premature retirement to return to what he loves best: facilitating questionably Covid-secure social rendezvous* in County Durham. The PM’s former top advisor yesterday signed off the accounts for Klute Ltd., the Durham-based company which previously owned the notorious student nightclub and which Dom remains the sole director. The accounts reveal the company has just £1 in the bank, though many nightclubs aren’t far off that figure after 2020’s lockdowns…

Cummings’s family owned the nightclub where Dom – whose Companies House filings still have him down as a political advisor – worked on the door in his younger years. He remains the limited company’s only registered director, having stayed on the books since the club was bought by Tokyo Industries in 2013.

Klute nightclub was famously voted the second worst club in Europe. It eventually become the worst, after the former worst in Serbia burned down.

*Klute’s Facebook page still boasts “Ram packed 7 nights a week, come and join us – just make sure you wipe your feet on the way OUT!”