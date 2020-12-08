400 More Covid Patients in Welsh Hospitals than First Peak of Pandemic

Labour-run Wales is, as ever, providing a bad health model to emulate. The sparsely-populated country is currently suffering the worst virus spread of any UK country. As Guido revealed yesterday, the post-‘firebreak’ caseload in Wales is now back at its pre-second lockdown peak. Today, there are 400 more Covid patients hospitalised in Wales than at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic. As epidemiologist Tim Spector stated this morning, despite UK cases dropping slowly as a whole:

“Wales now has 3-4 times the rate of new cases of the rest of the country. Looks like the experiment of short lockdowns and releases are a disaster to be avoided.”

Lockdowns, even short ones, evidently temporarily drop cases. Yet selling them on the promise that they enable more things to open once they end, as Welsh Labour did, appears to turbocharge case numbers far more than having simple, predictable and steady rules. The psychology of re-openings could well mean that in the long run, Wales’ “short sharp firebreak lockdown” – modelled on Keir Starmer’s demand – did more harm than good…