While Chief Whips Watched Their Flocks by Night…

MPs are getting into the festive mood with Christmas cards now filling the postbags of their colleagues. Guido particularly enjoyed Chief Whip Mark Spencer’s offering this year, joking about the woes of trying to keep MPs in line via Zoom. Also sporting the House of Commons’ fetching £45 Christmas jumper…

Not to be outdone, Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans – who has a tradition of unique festive cards – has posted out this incredible offering featuring a cameo from Sir Lindsay himself:

Guido expects his Christmas card from the Chief Whip must have got lost in the post…