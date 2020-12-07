Welsh Covid Cases Back Up to Pre-Lockdown Incidence

Last night’s national Coronavirus data release revealed the prevalence of the disease in Wales has returned to almost 300 cases per 100,000 – the same level as before Drakeford instituted his 19th October “firebreak” lockdown. The case rate overseen by the First Minister is almost double that in England; the “short, sharp” lockdown in Wales was Sir Keir’s pet policy – sold as a means to squash the disease enough to allow the economy to open up after it ended – and has failed miserably. Wales now has both a higher disease rate than England’s tier 3 areas, and harsher restrictions across the whole country…