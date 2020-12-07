Labour’s Shadow Equality Minister Resigns Over Gay Marriage Comments

Labour’s Shadow Equalities Minister for Faith, Janet Daby MP, has resigned over comments she made at the weekend surrounding gay marriage. Yesterday the Telegraph revealed that Daby argued a conscience clause should be introduced to protect those who object to certain duties because of their religion; while many in the country would not see the comments as controversial, the MP has now apologised and announced her resignation from the shadow cabinet. Two hours after Tweeting, only 21 people have noticed:

In full, Janet Daby argued:

“There needs to be something in place that protects people of faith as well as those who think the other way. It is an issue of conscience. It is like people having a choice who for reasons of conscience cannot participate in conducting an abortion,”

It’s incredible these comments are resignation-worthy in Sir Keir’s Labour Party…