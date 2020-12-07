Kay Burley’s Swanky Star Studded Sixtieth

Lots of fun was had in Soho’s swanky Century Club on Saturday night, where a star-studded group of ten gathered to celebrate glamorous Kay Burley’s upcoming sixtieth birthday. Guido refuses to believe she is a day over 49. The glitzy group – including on screen Sky talent Beth Rigby, Inzamam Rashid, and Sam Washington – spanned across two tables in the discreet club, one table of six and one of four.

When the curfew curtain fell on frivolities at the Century Club, a smaller group went on to the in-demand Soho restaurant Folie, whose fashionable and handsome owner Guillaume Depoix had appeared on Kay’s Sky show earlier in the week. Finally, four of the original party wound up at Kay’s West London home, including, a Guido understands, Sky reporter Inzamam Rashid and former Sky News employee Paul Harrison, now working for Huawei. Unfortunately for all the partygoers, the whole Rita Ora-style affair was illegal under London’s Tier 2 restrictions.

Kay Burley has declined to comment.

UPDATE: Kay apologises.

Evening everyone

I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules. 1/2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 7, 2020

UPDATE II: Kay will no longer be presenting her show live from Coventry University Hospital tomorrow morning. Sky’s Sarah Hewson will be covering instead.