McCluskey: “Let’s Get Brexit Done”

General Secretary of the Unite Union, Len McCluskey, tells Times Radio’s the Labour Party should back a post-Brexit trade deal if one is agreed. Speaking to Gloria De Piero and Tom Newton Dunn he said:

In my opinion let’s get Brexit done and out of the way. Of course it won’t stop us being critical if indeed. The deal gives us all kinds of issues and problems going forward. My union’s been consistent in wanting to defend jobs, defend investment and try to make certain that we still have an economy that is fit for purpose and can compete against our European competitors.

Everybody wants Brexit done and the quicker we get it out of the way the better. The uncertainty that exists is damaging all of the major companies that I deal with.