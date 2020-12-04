Truss is Tories’ New Favourite Cabinet Minister

Liz Truss has won top approval spot from Tory supporters in the staple ConservativeHome cabinet satisfaction rankings, Edging ahead of Rishi Sunak’s long-lasting lead. After a string of trade deal successes, and numerous sound trade czar appointments from wonks to free market economists, Truss has secured a solid support base amongst the libertarian Tory right. Ever popular Rishi takes the number two spot, while Ben Wallace climbs to number three following his multi-year defence settlement win…

Notably in the wake of the Tiers row, Boris has collapsed eight points to a barely positive rating, at +2.9, only edging out four colleagues – Matt Hancock, Robert Jenrick, Amanda Milling and Gavin Williamson in that order. Tory grassroots are even more unhappy than Tory backbenchers at the Covid restrictions…