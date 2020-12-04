Alok Sharma Admits UK Set to Massively Miss its Vaccine Import Target

While the country celebrates the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine arriving in the UK from Brussels, this morning’s jab revelation is far from good news for the government. On Sky News, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the UK is on course to have 800,000 Pfizer doses ready to go from next week, though hopes “we will have some millions by the end of this year”. Only last month, however, Boris’s official spokesman said the UK will have 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of 2020, therefore indicating the government has significantly downgraded its expectations for quantity of the jab set to be imported by 2021 by a mere 92%. All good news weeks must come to an end…

While the revelations may leave some optimists crestfallen, the change in import expectations surprisingly doesn’t look to be the fault of the government. In the last 24 hours, Pfizer has slashed its original rollout target over “supply chain obstacles”, revising down its global doses production target from 100 million to 50 million. So long as the UK’s role-out continues to beat France, Belgium and the US Gavin, will be a happy boy…