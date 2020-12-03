Gavin Williamson: We’re a Much Better Country than France, Belgium or America

Gavin Williamson’s unlikely to be considered for Foreign Secretary in the next reshuffle after a less-than-diplomatic response to Nick Ferrari’s question of whether or not Brexitting helped approve the vaccine first on LBC this morning. His response swerved the Brexit point, saying…

“Well I just reckon we’ve got the very best people in this country and we’ve obviously got the best medical regulators. Much better than the French have, much better than the Belgians have, much better than the Americans have. That doesn’t surprise me at all because we’re a much better country than every single one of them aren’t we.“

Avoiding a Brexit row by causing another entirely different diplomatic incident with three separate allies at once. Ministers are this morning studiously avoiding the plain-to-see, albeit undiplomatic, fact that the EU’s decision to move as one on vaccines has slowed down vaccine approval – putting their own integrationist political project ahead of people’s lives. A good start to the day, Gavin…