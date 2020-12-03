Homophobic Lord Maginnis Facing 18 Month Suspension

The House of Lords Conduct Committee has today called for Lord Maginnis of Drumglass to be suspended for “at least 18 months” after a report on his behaviour stood-up bullying and harassment cases against four different complainants – including a security guard, and three MPs. Unsuprisingly, the Lord – who once compared gay marriage to bestiality – was found to have been homophobic…

The Conduct Committee also recommends that Maginnis’ suspension should be extended beyond 18 months

“… if he fails to engage constructively with behaviour change training. His suspension should not end until that training is successfully completed and Lord Maginnis is able to demonstrate a clear understanding of how his behaviour impacts on other people in the Parliamentary community.”

The report details the complainant MPs as Hannah Bardell, James Gray, Toby Perkins and Luke Pollard, the latter of whom he accused of victimising him, called him a “queer” and said the meeting being chaired by Pollard, in which he had not been called to speak, was “Discrimination by Homos”. The latter of these comments also served as the email subject line, which he sent to a number of parliamentarians….