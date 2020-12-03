IPSA Proposes Allowing MPs’ to Block Automatic Pay Rises… for Staff, Not MPs

As Guido discussed in last week’s podcast, the solution to the ongoing MP pay row doesn’t require parliamentarians once again controlling their own pay policy; just demanding a new mechanism for formally rejecting proposed pay rises from IPSA. While this solution isn’t yet on the cards, Guido has now discovered this exact proposal is being driven forward by IPSA in a new approach to MP’s staff pay. Buried in an ongoing consultation document they propose:

“MPs would have the ability to opt out of the automatic arrangements, for example, where a pay increase may not be appropriate in a particular case.”

IPSA acknowledges “This would allow for the appropriate level of flexibility in these circumstances”. If the body can fathom MPs being able to put the brakes on their staffs’ automatic pay rises, there is no reason IPSA can’t include such a proposed mechanism in their current MP pay consultation. At this rate MPs stand to lose their staffs’ support, as well as that of the public…