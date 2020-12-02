Happy Hancock Reacts to News of Covid Vaccine Approval

Appearing on BBC Breakfast just after the news of Britain approving the world’s first Covid vaccine, a very happy Hancock told viewers:

“2020 has been such a terrible year, and help is on its way… when this vaccine is rolled out things will get better and we begin that process next week. So I’m obviously absolute thrilled with the news. I’m very proud the UK is the first place in the world to have a clinically-authorised vaccine ready to go.”

The beaming Health Secretary then began thanking people involved in the vaccine, as if he were accepting a prize at an awards ceremony:

“A huge thanks to the scientists, to Pfizer, obviously to my team, Kate Bingham and Alok Sharma the Business Secretary”

Hancock stopped short of thanking God, presumably he thought it too gauche to praise himself…