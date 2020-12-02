NEW: UK Regulator Approves World’s First Coronavirus Vaccine, Rollout Begins Next Week

The UK’s independent regulator, MHRA, has just announced it has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid Vaccine safe for public use, and a Department for Health spokesperson confirmed the jab will be made available across the UK from next week. The timing of the announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time for the papers…

The MHRA found the Pfizer vaccine met its “strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.” and the Department for Health is boasting the NHS’:

“decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.”

Matt Hancock says there will be three modes of delivery: hospitals, vaccinations centres and community roll out. Given it’s also the end of lockdown today with pubs re-opening in London, Guido may have to go for a government-approved drink with a substantial breakfast…