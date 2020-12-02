FIND OUT HOW YOU COULD WIN £50,000!

Watch LIVE with LITTLEWOOD… tonight at 6pm and find out how you could win £50,000!

In tonight’s special show, we’ll be discussing the RICHARD KOCH BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE 20/21.

It’s one of the UK’s biggest economics prizes – and its sponsor RICHARD KOCH, together with competition judge DEHENNA DAVISON MP, will join host MARK LITTLEWOOD to discuss the theme of this year’s competition – how to address the problem of ‘left-behind’ Britain.

Join in the debate and find out more about the competition – LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube
