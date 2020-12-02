EXCLUSIVE: Dan Hannan Appointed New CCHQ Vice-Chair

A finalised list of Conservative Party chairmen and vice-chairs sees former MEP and Board of Trade member Dan Hannan appointed as the party’s new “international ambassador”. A new “Vice Chairman for Thinktank relations” role has also been created and given to the recently-appointed policy board chief Neil O’Brien. An interesting choice given O’Brien spent the morning oddly trawling back through old Tweets of the IEA’s Christopher Snowdon on the likelihood of a vaccine, seemingly to gloat…

While many of the positions had been public before, as detailed in his list of PPSs and Vice-Chairs, the new official list seen by Guido finally gives official job titles to the roles:

Lee Rowley, Deputy Chairman – assisting the Co-Chairman with Blue Wall Engagement

Nickie Aiken – Vice Chairman for Youth Engagement and Affiliate Groups

Andrew Bowie – Vice Chairman for Youth Engagement and Northern Ireland

Sir David Evennett – Vice Chairman for Business Engagement

Caroline Johnson – Vice Chairman for Disabilities

Alan Mak, Vice Chairman for Backbencher policy

Neil O’Brien, Vice Chairman for Thinktank Relations/Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party Policy Board

Dan Hannan, International Ambassador

Peter Gibson, PPS to the Party Co-Chairman

Tory donors can breathe a sigh of relief over the long list though – the roles’ generation pay packets were recently abolished…