EXCLUSIVE: Dan Hannan Appointed New CCHQ Vice-Chair

A finalised list of Conservative Party chairmen and vice-chairs sees former MEP and Board of Trade member Dan Hannan appointed as the party’s new “international ambassador”. A new “Vice Chairman for Thinktank relations” role has also been created and given to the recently-appointed policy board chief Neil O’Brien. An interesting choice given O’Brien spent the morning oddly trawling back through old Tweets of the IEA’s Christopher Snowdon on the likelihood of a vaccine, seemingly to gloat…

While many of the positions had been public before, as detailed in his list of PPSs and Vice-Chairs, the new official list seen by Guido finally gives official job titles to the roles:

  • Lee Rowley, Deputy Chairman – assisting the Co-Chairman with Blue Wall Engagement
  • Nickie Aiken – Vice Chairman for Youth Engagement and Affiliate Groups
  • Andrew Bowie – Vice Chairman for Youth Engagement and Northern Ireland
  • Sir David Evennett – Vice Chairman for Business Engagement
  • Caroline Johnson – Vice Chairman for Disabilities
  • Alan Mak, Vice Chairman for Backbencher policy
  • Neil O’Brien, Vice Chairman for Thinktank Relations/Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party Policy Board
  • Dan Hannan, International Ambassador
  • Peter Gibson, PPS to the Party Co-Chairman

Tory donors can breathe a sigh of relief over the long list though – the roles’ generation pay packets were recently abolished…
