Despite a record rebellion on the Tory backbenches last night, Sir Keir’s spineless decision to abstain in yesterday’s tier vote – in addition to the news of the UK’s approval of the world’s first Covid vaccine – put Boris on the front foot at PMQs today. Even with the lack of a proper chamber audience, an energetic Boris peroration slamming Starmer got a decent response in and out of the chamber. “Captain Hindsight is rising rapidly up the ranks to become General Indecision”.