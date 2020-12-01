Free World’s Parliamentarians Back Buying Aussie Wine

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China – a group launched in June now boasting over 200 members across 19 parliaments around the world – has today launched a campaign to urge people to buy Australian wine this December. The call comes as China imposed 212% tariffs against Australian wine producers. The tariffs were imposed following China’s publication of fourteen grievances with the Australian government. These range from Australia speaking in favour of human rights and democracy in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, calling for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, and banning Huawei from the Australian 5G network in 2018.

MPs from the UK, Japan, Italy, Germany, the US, and even Australia’s wine-rival New Zealand, have banded together to produce a video subtitled in Chinese and English to urge the free world to lend Australia a hand and buy Aussie this Chirstmas. Guido will be doing his bit and drinking to that!