Pro-Temperance Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford Barred from 100 Pubs

In an open letter to the First Minister, Conwy’s Pub-Watch scheme has barred the first minister of Wales from entering all 100 pubs in West Conwy, following his puritanical decision to ban the sale of alcohol in all hospitality venues across wales, and impose a 6pm curfew on restaurants, bars, and pubs. In an open letter on their website, West Conwy Pubwatch wrote to the First Minister saying…

“As a result of your behaviour on November 30th 2020 at the Senedd Cymru your actions class as Antisocial behaviour for the damage caused to our members premises.”

The ban is set to last for at least 18 months, with Drakeford being warned “Should you attempt to ignore this notice and enter any of the licensed premises listed on our website the assistance of police will be sought, if necessary to eject you from the premises and an extra six months will be added to your ban.” Letting him off lightly, in Guido’s opinion…