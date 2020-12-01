MPs Set to Vote Against Tiers Tonight
Despite a large rebellion expected, very few MPs have come out so far with an announcement of intent to vote against the proposed tier system tonight. Get in touch with Guido if you know of any additions…
Tory
- Stephen McPartland, Stevenage
- Graham Brady, Altrincham & Sale West
- Craig Tracey, North Warwickshire & Bedworth
- Sir Robert Syms, Poole
- Will Wragg, Hazel Grove
- Matt Vickers, Stockton South
- Mark Harper, Forest of Dean
- Mark Pawsey, Rugby
- Esther McVey, Tatton
- Sir Desmond Swayne, New Forest West
- Robbie Moore, Keighley & Ilkley
- Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham
- Huw Merriman, Bexhill and Battle
- Richard Drax
- Bob Neill
- Steve Baker
- Andrew Mitchell
- Henry Smith
- Craig MacKinlay
Labour
- Emma Lowell-Buck
- Graham Stringer
- Grahame Morris
- John Spellar
- Derek Twigg
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy
- Richard Burgon