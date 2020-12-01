EXCLUSIVE: Daily Mail Sourced PPE from Uyghur Forced Labour Factories, Breached Modern Slavery Act

A New York Times investigation uncovered that Chinese mask manufacturers were exporting masks from factories that use Uyghur Muslims as forced Labour. Guido recognised one of the the companies’ names. Medwell Medical Products, which has a factory in Fenglin Town, Jiangxi Province reportedly has a workforce that is 25% Uyghur Muslim who sleep in company owned dormitories. The video explains how the Uyghurs are forced to work in factories where they are indoctrinated by the Chinese regime:

Boxes clearly marked “Medwell” appear in photographs in the Daily Mail to accompany their “Million Pound Mailforce+” campaign – which show the cargo they flew in from Shanghai in pictures splashed across their front page.

Guido has contacted the Daily Mail to ask them to comment and request a copy of their Modern Slavery Act statement. By law the statement must set out what steps the organisation has taken to ensure there is no slavery in any part of its business, including its supply chains. Guido is not sure what steps the Daily Mail took with regard to the Uyghur Muslims being forced to work in the mask manufacturer’s factories.

Awkwardly the Daily Mail’s PPE campaign is currently a front runner to win the British Journalism Awards ‘Campaign of the Year’…