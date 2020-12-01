Alcohol Returns for MPs, Scotch Egg ISN’T a Substantial Meal

As reported in The Times this morning, Sir Lindsay’s parliamentary prohibition is set to come to an end tomorrow as two Commons dining outlets – Adjournment and the Members’ Dining Room – will resume selling alcohol to MPs who purchase a substantial meal. Given the ongoing discourse around what constitutes a “substantial meal” Guido checked the MP menu offerings and spotted that Portcullis House’s Adjournment diner menu does includes Scotch Eggs.

Despite today’s No. 10 press briefing for the Lobby refusing a definitive answer during seven minutes of questioning on whether the food constitutes a substantial meal, the House of Commons press office is much more clear-cut, telling Guido:

“A person has to order a main course for it to be counted as substantial.”

Looks like MPs will have to force themselves to order themselves taxpayer-subsidised steak to enjoy their discounted booze…