Sir Keir has been virtually touring marginal seats with his latest ‘Call Keir’ taking place in Morecambe and Lunesdale (Tory majority 6,354). Despite these events being mostly attended by local Labour Party activists, the Labour Leader is clearly keen to impress, this week taking to sitting on a sofa to emphasise how relaxed and accessible his leadership is (sofa government anyone?). To Guido it just looks like a normal sized chair is being sat on by an incredibly tiny Sir Keir…