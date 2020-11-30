Tory 2019 Intake Group to Restructure into Formal Backbench Caucus

The so-called 109 Caucus of 2019 intake Tory MPs is to restructure into a formal, hierarchical lobbying group with an elected annual Chair and Executive Committee, Guido learns. The move to formalise the group’s influence comes after nearly a year since the intake’s election, during which time regular meetings and membership have grown “to the point where it now makes sense for us to have a more formal structure, in line with other parliamentary groups, such as the ERG and the One Nation Caucus.” The election for of a chair will conclude on the 16th December.

Theo Clarke, the Stafford MP announcing and organising the elections, claims the chair will merely preside over the caucus meetings going forward, “but is not expected to speak to the media on behalf of our intake or to be in any way an external spokesperson for our caucus.” A new intake MP without ambitions to boost their media profile or allies within the party? Good luck with that search…