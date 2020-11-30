National R Rate is Down to 0.88

The main findings from the seventh REACT study show that between 13 and 24 November:

96 people per 10,000 infected, down from 132 per 10,000 between 26 October- 2 November;

The virus was halving every 37 days;

The national R rate was estimated to be 0.88;

Prevalence halved in the North West (1.08% down from 2.53%) and North East (0.72% down from 1.88%), and fell in Yorkshire and The Humber (1.17% down from 1.8%);

Prevalence remained high in the East Midlands (1.27% down from 1.31%), and West Midlands (1.55% down from 1.56%), where rates are now the highest in the country meaning 155 people per 10,000 have the virus;

People of Asian ethnicity had increased odds of testing positive compared with white people;

People living in the most deprived neighbourhoods had higher odds of testing positive than those living in less deprived neighbourhoods; and

There is an increase in prevalence among people living in the largest households.

