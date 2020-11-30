Trade Department Appoints Free Market Trio as Advisers

Guido can reveal that the Trade Department has appointed a string of three new non-executive board members. These appointments are the latest in a string of sound picks, joining the likes of Daniel Hannan and Tony Abbott at the department. The new non-exec members are…

Douglas Carswell – Former MP and Brexit hero.

– Former MP and Brexit hero. Dambisa Moyo – economist and bestselling author who among her awards lists TIME 100 and the Hayek Lifetime Achievement Award.

– economist and bestselling author who among her awards lists TIME 100 and the Hayek Lifetime Achievement Award. Dominic Johnson – founding partner of Somerset Capital Management.

Guido learns that they will make up a refreshed non-executive board, appointed directly by Liz Truss, joining current members Sir Stephen O’Brien, Noel Harwerth, and Andrew Hood who is taking on the role of lead non-executive board member. Current non-executive board member Julie Currie is standing down – being replaced by Dominic Johnson as Chair of the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.

Guido understands that the free-trading, free-marketeer appointments will push the idea that outside the EU, Britain can push new frontiers in areas like tech, services and advanced manufacturing. Their membership on the board is designed to help steer the department to establish Britain as a major force in global trade – as well as deepen trade links with like-minded nations. DIT is rapidly earning a new nickname amongst SpAds… the Ministry of Sound…