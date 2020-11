Downing Street’s communications strategists may not be happy that George Eustice this morning candidly voiced what Tory backbenchers are thinking about the new ultra-strict tier system. The DEFRA secretary had a decent morning media round; not least because he clarified that a scotch egg “probably does”¬†count as a substantial meal to accompany drinks in a Tier 1 or 2 pub.¬†Guido’s nutritional research therefore indicates a substantial meal requires only 230 calories…