In news that has effectively confirmed the Labour Party’s plan for a “short, sharp firebreak lockdown” failed, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced harsh restrictions for the whole of Wales, not unlike England’s Tier 3 restrictions. Across the entire principality,

The sale of alcohol will be banned in pubs and restaurants

A 6pm hospitality curfew will be imposed.

Cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues will also be closed.