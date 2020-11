This evening, Boris has written to all Tory MPs making new commitments ahead of the implementation of the new ultra-restrictive tier system. The clear attempt to head off a mass-rebellion promises his MPs:

To take into account “local views” when reviewing the restrictions every fortnight

A full cost-benefit analysis of the tiers to be published before Tuesday’s vote

A “sunset” of the 3rd February for the restrictions

Will it be enough to win over the rebellious members of the Covid Recovery Group? That remains to be seen...