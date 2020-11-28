Nadhim Zahawi Made Responsible for Vaccine Deployment

Boris has appointed Nadhim Zahawi to be the Minister responsible for covid vaccine deployment, reporting to Matt Hancock.

This is, the government hopes, a temporary arrangement until the summer. Nadhim will become a joint Minister between the Department of Health and Social Care and Business Energy and Industrial Strategy until then. His primary focus will be on covid vaccine deployment, but he will continue to be responsible for Life Sciences and Bill Minister for the NSI Bill. He will temporarily relinquish responsibility for other areas of his BEIS portfolio. Big, critical job…