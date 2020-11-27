You’re Either in Front of Guido, or You Are Behind…

Jason Groves is the political editor of the Daily Mail and chairman of the Lobby hacks’ cartel. Jason tweeted out this screenshot of the regional tiers breakdown document not long after we uploaded it to order-order.com when the gov.uk website hosting it crashed. All part of Guido’s public service remit.

We could not help noticing that the first news source bookmarked on his browser is of course Guido, second is the BBC and third is the Daily Mail’s own website. Jason, pictured above listening to the latest Guido Talks podcast, didn’t get to be political editor of one of Britain’s most read national newspapers without having top sources. Good to see he has got his news priorities right…