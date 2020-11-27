Middlesbrough Mayor’s Porn Protestations

Guido readers may remember Andy Preston – the Mayor of Middlesbrough who at the start of October called for tighter Covid restrictions, only to complain about those tighter restrictions when imposed days later. It seems Andy’s tossing and turning didn’t end there, as he’s now been placed under investigation by his council over accusations of having porn on his work computers. When voters hear this story about Preston spreading his seed, they will assume it was related to his tree-planting policy…

Preston, clearly a consummate professional in publicly airing things best kept private, took to hammering it out in public, accusing Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald via his official Facebook page of putting in the complaint against him based on “no more than rumours and hearsay.”

Unfortunately for Teesside residents who turfed out the Labour establishment en masse last year, Guido hears from a number of well-placed sources that despite his protestations, the situation looks entirely as McDonald alleges. In the meantime, Preston has spent the week digging holes, so if his laptop disappears investigators know where to look…