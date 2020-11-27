Home Office Leak Predicts Harsh Hong Kong National Security Law Will Drive 100% Increase in Passport Applications

A leaked COBR briefing document obtained by Guido has revealed that the Government is preparing for a higher level of Hong Kong British National Overseas passport holders escaping Communist rule and moving to Britain than was initially expected, in the wake of the clampdown following the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law. In July, the Foreign Office estimated that 200,000 would move from Hong Kong to the UK. New data derived from job websites, property websites, and BN(O) passport applications has led the Government to dramatically raise their initial estimate.

In an official sensitive briefing last Wednesday, prepared by COBR National Security Watchkeepers, they said:

“Since the Foreign Office estimate was made, China and the Hong Kong government have rapidly moved to implement severe restrictions on freedoms in Hong Kong. The rapid rise in the issue of BN(O) passport since June, and views of UK-based property, job, and information websites, can be seen as a clear indication that many more BN(O)s are intending to emigrate to the UK than were initially predicted by the Foreign Office.”