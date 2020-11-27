Claire Fox: Labour is Treating the Private Sector with Contempt

Despite tanking ratings over an increasingly turgid and sterile show, Claire Fox provided a rare watchable Question Time moment last night while standing up to the Labour Welsh health minister. Boris’s recent addition to the Lords accused Labour of treating the private sector with contempt, pointing to the many hard-working hospitality and gig economy workers who also supported the country through the pandemic, who – unlike their public sector peers – have almost no job security at the moment.

Baroness Fox calmly explained to the virtual audience that Rishi’s ‘public sector pay freeze’ has nought to do with the “Evil Tories hate the public sector” caricature coming from Labour. Claire’s come a long way since her Revolutionary Communist Party days…