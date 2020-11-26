Corbyn’s Social Media: Present But Not Involved

Guido knew Corbyn wasn’t on top of his game in the lead-up to last year’s election, though it seems his struggles with the job continue getting worse. A slip up by his wife Laura this evening revealed the glorious leader has delegated his social media responsibilities to his wife. Despite having three members of paid staff in his parliamentary office…

It also seems Jeremy’s struggling to get out of bed in the morning. During a Zoom briefing for MPs at 08.30 yesterday morning, it looked like the recent weeks have taken their toll on the absolute boy.


Perhaps it’s time our favourite Steptoe-look-a-like considered handing over MP responsibilities to someone more youthful…
