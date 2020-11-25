Viewing Figures Crash to Under a Million for Question Time

Live viewing figures for the BBC’s flagship political show Question Time have slumped to historic lows, with an episode last month achieving just 620,000 viewers. Last Thursday also achieved a live audience of just 700,000. This compares to 3.5 million viewers in March and double that historically. In response to online reports, the BBC Press Office claimed “Question Time achieved a healthy 1.3 million viewers on 1 Oct and 1.4 million on 19 Nov, a great performance by the team given the pressures of the pandemic.” Looking at the live figures, it appears they have boosted the number by adding in those who watched on the programme on iPlayer…

Guido’s analysis, for what it’s worth, is the show has just become boring. Corona is preventing the spicy audience interactions the show is so known for. Meanwhile, panellists have become more sombre and less electric. People tune in to Andrew Marr for monotonous scientists. Viewers expect more energy and debate on a show like Question Time…