+++ Spending Review Live +++
Where we’re at, and forecasts:
- £280bn to get the country through Coronavirus this year
- £18bn earmarked initially for Covid response next year, plus £3bn for NHS recover, £2bn for transport and £3bn to local councils, £250m to help end rough sleeping
- £2.6bn to support devolved administrations.
- Next year public services funding to cope with Covid will total £55bn
- OBR: Economy to contract 11.3% this year; growing:
- 5.5% – 2021
- 6.6% – 2022
- 2.3% – 2023
- 1.7% – 2024
- 1.8% – 2025
- Economy will be permanently smaller by 3% in 2025
- UK forecast to borrow £394bn this year; 19% of GDP
- Falling to £100bn – 4% of GDP – for the end of the OBR forecast
- Business insolvencies have fallen
- Unemployment remains lower than in Italy, France, Spain, Canada and the USA
- £3.5bn for DWP to help those unemployed for over a year find new work
- OBR expect 7.5% unemployment by next year, falling to 4% by the end of 2024
Public sector wages
- private-sector workers’ wages fell by nearly 1% up to September, whereas public sector rose by almost 4%
- “I cannot justify a significant across the board pay increase across the sector, instead we are targeting” support”
- Majority of public sector workers will get a pay rise
- Nurses, doctors and NHS workers WILL get a pay rise
- Pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused next year
- 2.1million public sector workers below £24,000 will be guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250
- Minimum wage will rise as will the National Living Wage
Departments
- Day to day departmental spending will rise next year by 3.8%. An increase of £14.8 billion.
- Core health budget will grow next year by £6.6bn
- Criminal justice funding will increase by £1bn next year, £4bn over four years to provide new prison spaces
- UK infrastructure bank based up north
Foreign aid
- 0.7% “difficult to justify to the British people”
- Cut to 0.5%, with an aim to return to 0.7% when next possible
£4bn levelling up fund
- Any local area will be able to bid directly to fund local projects
- Administered between Treasury, DfT and Local Government
- The projects must command local support and from the MP