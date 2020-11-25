+++ Spending Review Live +++

Where we’re at, and forecasts:

£280bn to get the country through Coronavirus this year

£18bn earmarked initially for Covid response next year, plus £3bn for NHS recover, £2bn for transport and £3bn to local councils, £250m to help end rough sleeping

£2.6bn to support devolved administrations.

Next year public services funding to cope with Covid will total £55bn

OBR: Economy to contract 11.3% this year; growing: 5.5% – 2021 6.6% – 2022 2.3% – 2023 1.7% – 2024 1.8% – 2025

Economy will be permanently smaller by 3% in 2025

UK forecast to borrow £394bn this year; 19% of GDP Falling to £100bn – 4% of GDP – for the end of the OBR forecast



Business insolvencies have fallen

Unemployment remains lower than in Italy, France, Spain, Canada and the USA

£3.5bn for DWP to help those unemployed for over a year find new work

OBR expect 7.5% unemployment by next year, falling to 4% by the end of 2024

Public sector wages

private-sector workers’ wages fell by nearly 1% up to September, whereas public sector rose by almost 4%

“I cannot justify a significant across the board pay increase across the sector, instead we are targeting” support”

Majority of public sector workers will get a pay rise Nurses, doctors and NHS workers WILL get a pay rise Pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused next year 2.1million public sector workers below £24,000 will be guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250

Minimum wage will rise as will the National Living Wage

Departments

Day to day departmental spending will rise next year by 3.8%. An increase of £14.8 billion.

Core health budget will grow next year by £6.6bn

Criminal justice funding will increase by £1bn next year, £4bn over four years to provide new prison spaces

UK infrastructure bank based up north

Foreign aid

0.7% “difficult to justify to the British people”

Cut to 0.5%, with an aim to return to 0.7% when next possible

£4bn levelling up fund