Murdoch’s Media Empire Wokes Up

The private outrage and public consternation from many News UK employees following Guido’s revelations that the Murdoch media empire is set for a top-to-bottom progressive revolution has done little to slow the company HR department’s march to wokedom. Today Sun, Times, Times Radio, and TalkRADIO staff received a mass-invite to an online panel discussion entitled, “How to be a better ally”. Based on the initial responses, Guido doesn’t expect mass attendance…

Hosted by the head of creative diversity Shelly Bishton, employees will learn to “explore the difference between allyship and tokenism in our personal lives and the media, what the journey to allyship looks like and how ultimately, we can all contribute to making our world more equitable, diverse and inclusive for everyone.” Guido expects the promised recording from Rod Liddle…