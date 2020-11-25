May: Women Leaders are More Interested in Delivering

The Zoom social event of the season was broadcast last night as countless MPs, Boris, David Cameron, Theresa May, Gyles Brandreth, Tim Montgomerie and a number of Peers joined together for the 15th-anniversary fundraiser of Tory grassroots group Women2Win. A less-than-gripping Q&A session with the former PM perked Guido’s interest when May claimed that “by and large, I think female leaders are more interested in delivering and less interesting in grandstanding… they’re more pragmatic.” It may be the case there’s some research to back that up, though unfortunately the message was undermined by the messenger…

The blind auction fundraiser saw thousands spent on an eclectic mix of prizes, from signed copies of Sasha Swire’s autobiography to a “personal astrology reading,” which compère Gyles Brandreth promised to buy for Matt Hancock. Despite believing the contrary, Theresa’s auction offering failed to deliver big donations: her signed magnum of Nyetmiber is currently being outbid by Boris’s signed bottle of Louis Roederer…