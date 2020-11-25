Corbyn Castaway by Labour Grassroots

Guido has got his ticket for tonight’s unmissable virtual event – an evening with Jeremy Corbyn – where he tells us about his favourite tunes and the luxury items he’ll take with him to a fantasy desert island. Coincidentally last week Sir Keir was on the real BBC Desert Island Discs show and deployed predictably focus grouped song choices. Irked that Starmer got the invitation that Corbyn never did, his cult like fans obviously wanted to confer their version of that honour on Jezza…

No doubt tunes will include some Central American floor-fillers, maybe a Marxist anthem, perhaps even a bit of Stormzy. It was originally unimaginatively billed as “NOT Desert Island Discs with Jeremy Corbyn”:

This title was dropped when it was pointed out that Desert Island Discs was a copyrighted format and would leave them open to being sued for breach of copyright. Good to see Jeremy and his left-wing fans finally taking property rights seriously…