Baroness Sugg Submits Resignation as FCDO Minister

Baroness Sugg has handed in her resignation as a development minister in the FCDO over the Chancellor’s foreign aid cut today. Boris has, after almost an hour, now accepted her resignation. Sugg’s boss Dominic Raab said:

“Liz has been a great minister and we will sorely miss her. She can be proud of her record championing girls’ education, promoting gender equality, supporting our Overseas Territories and the UK’s vital relations in the Caribbean. I am sorry to see her go.”

Read the exchange of letters between Sugg and Boris in full below: