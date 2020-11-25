Allegra Goes Live from January 11

It has now been confirmed that Downing Street’s televised press briefings fronted by Allegra Stratton are to launch on January 11th, confirming what Guido revealed a month ago that the Lobby would have to wait until the start of the year thanks to the revamp of No. 9 Downing Street taking longer than expected to get it match fit for live briefings. Contrary to the current five-day-a-week Lobby schedule, the briefings with Allegra will only take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Seems the anti-transparency cartel will continue to get their way post-PMQs…